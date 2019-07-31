BenjiRolls (BENJI) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One BenjiRolls coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. BenjiRolls has a market cap of $4,142.00 and $3.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BenjiRolls has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00955795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BenjiRolls Coin Profile

BENJI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. The official website for BenjiRolls is benjirolls.cf. BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls.

BenjiRolls Coin Trading

BenjiRolls can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BenjiRolls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BenjiRolls using one of the exchanges listed above.

