Berenberg Bank Trims Croda International (LON:CRDA) Target Price to GBX 5,100

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRDA. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price (down from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,800 ($62.72) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (down from GBX 4,800 ($62.72)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,900.50 ($64.03).

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 66 ($0.86) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,688 ($61.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,996.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy purchased 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 432 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,100.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

