Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.00 ($89.53).

ETR:BDT opened at €60.90 ($70.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Bertrandt has a 1-year low of €60.00 ($69.77) and a 1-year high of €67.00 ($77.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.35.

Bertrandt Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

