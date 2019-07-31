Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $194.76

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.18, but opened at $194.76. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $200.38, with a volume of 7,145,326 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Consumer Edge began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.35 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.54.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lane acquired 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $736,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

