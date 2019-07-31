Bezant Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. Bezant has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $756,667.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00274650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.43 or 0.01469133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021648 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,871,000 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

