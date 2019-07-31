BidaskClub Upgrades Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Capstar Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

