BidaskClub Upgrades German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $766.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.20.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.55 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 42.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 675.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

