BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Sidoti

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Sidoti from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark set a $82.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ:BEAT traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,745. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BioTelemetry has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 11.86%. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioTelemetry news, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $296,261.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,543.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BioTelemetry by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 398,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

