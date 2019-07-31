Bitcoin Cash Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.64 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.85 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $326.35 or 0.03248803 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, WEX, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,048.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.55 or 0.01110483 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,922,400 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Iquant, Graviex, YoBit, Exmo, CPDAX, Bitbank, Zebpay, MBAex, TOPBTC, WEX, Bittrex, Huobi, ChaoEX, Koineks, QBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coindeal, Coinsuper, Kuna, Binance, Coinhub, Bitstamp, ABCC, CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Crex24, Tidex, Upbit, HitBTC, Instant Bitex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, Liqui, GOPAX, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Bitinka, ZB.COM, Mercatox, BX Thailand, Koinim, BitForex, BTC Markets, Livecoin, CoinEx, Kucoin, Koinex, DSX, OTCBTC, Coinnest, CoinExchange, Zaif, Coinbe, UEX, Bitso, cfinex, Bibox, Fatbtc, Negocie Coins, Coinone, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinrail, Sistemkoin, IDCM, EXX, Independent Reserve, BitMarket, Cryptomate, Kraken, xBTCe, CoinTiger, Trade Satoshi, HBUS, Bisq, ACX, Gate.io, BTCC, FCoin, WazirX, Coinroom, Buda, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, Bitbns, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, BitBay, Coinfloor, COSS, BigONE, Bittylicious, Indodax, SouthXchange, B2BX, CoinBene, BiteBTC, C2CX, Ovis, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Cryptopia, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO, CoinFalcon, Allcoin, Gatecoin, Korbit, Bleutrade, Cobinhood, bitFlyer, Bithumb, BTC Trade UA, BtcTrade.im, OKCoin International, RightBTC, Liquid, Exrates, Braziliex, Bit2C and Bitsane. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

