Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $158,709.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Bitcoin Scrypt Coin Trading

Bitcoin Scrypt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

