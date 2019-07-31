Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 112.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

