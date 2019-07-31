Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Shares Bought by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd comprises 3.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,959. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

