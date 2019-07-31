Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Group worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. 4,608,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016,121. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $1,593,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bennett J. Goodman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $4,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 271,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,484 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

