Block-Logic (BLTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $162,646.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $162,646.00 and $831.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000269 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

