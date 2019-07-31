Blox (CDT) Market Capitalization Tops $10.14 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Blox has a total market capitalization of $10.14 million and $1.11 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blox has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Blox token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Mercatox, BigONE and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00274766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.01465959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00116379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Blox

Blox was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official website is blox.io. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blox

Blox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Mercatox, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

