Blue Bird (BLBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Blue Bird has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 3.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $551.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.98. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49.

A number of research firms have commented on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

