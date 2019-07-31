BLUE Hits Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BLUE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. BLUE has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00275359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.39 or 0.01486861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00117569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue.

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

