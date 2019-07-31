Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 900000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Mazama copper deposit located in Okanogan County, Washington State; and the Castel copper project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

