bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Position Lifted by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth $1,886,000. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 12,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $883,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,765.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $198,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,820 shares of company stock worth $2,493,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.39.

BLUE traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $134.13. 266,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,892. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $87.49 and a 52 week high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.14.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.20). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,184.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

