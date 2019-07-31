Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -80.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -133.3%.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.73 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blueknight Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

