Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$5.00 to C$4.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of BBD.B traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,352,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.18. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$5.18. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

