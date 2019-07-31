Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.16. Boom Logistics shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 248,793 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.16.

Boom Logistics Company Profile (ASX:BOL)

Boom Logistics Limited provides crane logistics and lifting solutions to resource, energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Lifting Solutions and Labour Hire. It offers mobile and crawler cranes for wet and dry hire with short term or long term hire facilities; tailored elevated work platform (EWP) solutions with a fleet of travel towers and access equipment, and associated services; and project management services.

