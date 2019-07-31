Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $182-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.14 million.Boot Barn also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.57-1.65 EPS.

Boot Barn stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 836,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.38. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $37.15.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.29 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Boot Barn from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.10.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 81,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,680,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

