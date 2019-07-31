Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.11-7.31 billion (+6-9%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.22 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.90-3.05 EPS.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,387. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.07. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $43.24 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $2,486,785.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.