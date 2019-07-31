Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

BYD stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.13. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $37.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

