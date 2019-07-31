Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08.

Get Briacell Therapeutics alerts:

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Briacell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Briacell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briacell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.