Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) vs. ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Head-To-Head Survey

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $87.77 million 4.08 $26.92 million $0.91 13.10 ACNB $80.44 million 3.27 $21.75 million N/A N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than ACNB.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 29.44% 13.22% 1.49% ACNB 27.58% 13.62% 1.38%

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bridgewater Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats ACNB on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It has seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation operates through a network of 22 community banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, southcentral Pennsylvania; 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan production offices located in York, York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in Hunt Valley, Baltimore County, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

