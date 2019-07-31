Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to post $37.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.95 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $37.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $156.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $159.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $170.62 million, with estimates ranging from $166.00 million to $175.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $20.50) on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Shares of GSBD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 45,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $812.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.87. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 142,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 47,426 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.