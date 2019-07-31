Brokerages Anticipate Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post $2.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $2.08. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.62.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $412,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $387,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,193 shares of company stock worth $33,339,473 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 1,230,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.86. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

