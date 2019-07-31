Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Intuit posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total transaction of $26,846,038.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after acquiring an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,481,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,461,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,213,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,835,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,168,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $279.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,639. Intuit has a one year low of $182.61 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

