Brokerages Anticipate Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) to Post ($0.71) Earnings Per Share

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Revlon an industry rank of 29 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of REV stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.27. Revlon has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.60 million. Revlon’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revlon will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $470,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $2,987,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,000 in the last 90 days. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Revlon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revlon during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Revlon during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

