Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $597.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will post $597.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.83 million and the lowest is $574.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $549.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 126,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Summit Materials by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

