Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.08. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 318.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 97,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $27.66.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

