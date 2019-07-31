Brokerages Expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report sales of $75.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $71.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $323.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $333.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $395.72 million, with estimates ranging from $329.00 million to $459.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

AMPH opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $928.13 million, a P/E ratio of 96.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $218,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,251.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 6,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $134,350.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 447,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

