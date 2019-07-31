Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.94.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $119.81. 138,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,024. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $999,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,266 shares of company stock worth $9,821,774 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

