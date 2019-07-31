Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $595,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,232,000 after buying an additional 92,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 380,784 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 165,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. 662,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,227. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $30.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.