Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

NYSE B traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.04. 236,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,917. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $861,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,187,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after buying an additional 427,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 451,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 104,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

