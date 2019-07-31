Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.61. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNG traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,535. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $71.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

