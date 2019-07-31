Brokerages Expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $332.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will report $332.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $333.89 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $387.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.49 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Denbury Resources’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

DNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Denbury Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,003,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 21,396,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.37. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

