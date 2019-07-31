Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $188.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Saltzman bought 14,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $236,138.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,857.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 115,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

