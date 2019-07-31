Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to Post -$0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVID. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

OVID stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

