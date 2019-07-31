Brokerages Expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tile Shop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Tile Shop reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tile Shop will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tile Shop.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.31 million. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

In other Tile Shop news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,500. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 6,798.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tile Shop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

TTS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 505,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,128. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.62. Tile Shop has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

