Brokerages Set Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Price Target at $54.00

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $127,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,320,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,354,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after purchasing an additional 334,931 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,677,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after purchasing an additional 278,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 67,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. 318,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $58.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.35 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 8.83%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

