Brokerages Set Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target at $167.00

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

