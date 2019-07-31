Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT at $29.67

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Silgan news, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $111,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,031.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,692 shares of company stock worth $5,651,359. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $24,767,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Silgan by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 564,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,471,000. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in Silgan by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 899,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 118,934 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,873,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. 694,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,136. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

