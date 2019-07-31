Brokers Offer Predictions for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $144.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $30.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 621,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 133,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 97,483 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

