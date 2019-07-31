Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,950.00. Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at $1,900.00, with a volume of 2,597 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 1,945 ($25.41) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a market cap of $265.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,952.46.

In other news, insider Richard Spencer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,952 ($25.51), for a total transaction of £24,556.16 ($32,086.97). Also, insider Ben Thorpe bought 7,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149,905.80 ($195,878.48).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

