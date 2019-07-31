Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.56. Brown-Forman shares last traded at $53.55, with a volume of 79 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 25.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.