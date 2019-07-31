BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Up 2.5%

BTCS Inc (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, 39,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 183,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28.

About BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

