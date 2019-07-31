Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cambrex worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,321,000 after acquiring an additional 75,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 924,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambrex by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after buying an additional 95,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 54.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after buying an additional 157,298 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBM shares. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. First Analysis lowered Cambrex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambrex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of CBM stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.35. Cambrex Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. Cambrex had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambrex Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

